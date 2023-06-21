Genoa – Aidaf, the Italian association that brings together beyond 260 family businesses, presented today in via San Luca, at the Edoardo Garrone Foundation, the book entitled “Family business: building a sustainable future. Dialogues between entrepreneurs and academics” written by Paolo Morosetti. The meeting was attended, among others, by the entrepreneurs Alessandro Garrone, executive vice president of Erg and vicar vice president of Aidaf and Stefano Messina, president of the Messina group: the two companies (the only Ligurian) are among the 25 that are treated in the book that celebrates the quarter century since the foundation of Aidaf. It is an essay on the future that takes the form of a dialogue between family businesses and the Italian academy to explore the world of family business.

“Among the topics covered in this volume – explains Garrone – there are those that concern companies such as family heritage, the entry of young people into governance and sustainability”. “As far as our reality is concerned – underlines Stefano Messina – for eight years now we have been preparing the future generation to join the company. Of my generation there are five members of our family working in Messina, of the future generation there could be twenty-five. We put some rules precise: the young people must be graduates, know English perfectly and have gained experience outside the family business”