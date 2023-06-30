Genoa – Alarm this morning for a photograph of the Gavette viaduct, in Valbisagno: in the shot there is a gap between the scaffoldingwhich at first glance may even appear to have collapsed part of the bridge.

The picture started bouncing from phone to phone, creating alarm. They then arrived at the scene the Fire Brigade together with the local Police and Civil Defence to verify whether parts of the scaffolding – which is currently being dismantled – under the bridge deck had actually fallen in via delle Gavette.

In reality, no collapse occurred, as explained by the councilor for Civil Protection of the Municipality of Genoa Sergio Gambino: “The workers were working on it, no pieces fell” he assured.

And the note from Autostrade also arrived little known: that “gap” is due to the work in progress for the dismantling of the scaffolding.

The alarm would have been raised by a citizen who, seeing that “missing piece” in the viaduct, called the fire brigade in alarm and took the photograph by posting it on Facebook.

Autostrade note

The Genoa section management of Autostrade per l’Italia is keen to reassure the citizens of via delle Gavette regarding the scaffolding of the Bisagno viaduct. No pieces have fallen to the ground, the situation is safe and under control despite the heavy rains.

Today, as part of the restructuring of the viaduct, the scaffolding dismantling phases are envisaged, which, taking place at height, are in any case carried out with technical personnel and ordinary road operators precisely to manage the possible fall of objects. One of the disassembly phases requires that the protection net be placed “in band”, i.e. it remains oscillating, to then, once the planking has been disassembled, be raised and placed as vertical protection.

Safety coordination is entrusted to RINA which confirmed the correct execution of the works.