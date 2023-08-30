Genoa – Fatal accident tonight in via Gramsci, height of the Commenda, towards the west. A scooter was involved in the accident, which took place at 20.15. The victim of the accident, most likely linked to an illness, was called Daniele Milanaccio and was a resident of Lagaccio.

Genoa, fatal accident in via Gramsci: the area cordoned off by the municipal police for relief (Balostro)

Already from the first reconstructions, we thought of one autonomous fall of the scooter rider. The findings were carried out by the accident section of the local police.