Genoa – A “slight detachment of material” from the vault of the Casaccie tunnel led to the ‘hiccup’ closure of the same tunnel towards the center with serious repercussions on traffic. The municipal police, who are intervening on the spot, have not clarified whether it is rubble or other material or whether the detachment is due to the rain of the last few hours.

The closure of the tunnel resulted queues also on the elevated road and Corso Saffi to the east. The Aldo Moro road was temporarily closed by the local police just before 7 pm in the east direction.