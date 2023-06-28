Genoa – Genoa greets the arrival of Ocean Race with an extraordinary opening of the Palazzi dei Rolli on Strada Nuova and of the historic center around Piazza Banchi. Saturday 1st July and Sunday 2nd July the ancient noble palaces can be visited free of charge from 6pm to 10pm.

It will be the sea itself, from where the goods destined for the mercantile and financial trades of the patrician families arrived and departed, the protagonist of the guided tours conducted by science communicators.

Thanks to the synergy with the Genoese Diocese, it will be possible also open some of the most important churches in the city, from the Cathedral of San Lorenzo to the complex of Santa Maria di Castello, from the Romanesque church of San Donato to the baroque oratory of San Giacomo alla Marina.

The palaces and churches open

Palazzo Doria Spinola – Largo Eros Lanfranco

White Palace – via Garibaldi 11

Palazzo Tursi – via Garibaldi 9

Palazzo Rosso – via Garibaldi 18

Pantaleo Spinola Palace – via Garibaldi 2

Palazzo Agostino Pallavicino – via Garibaldi 1

Palazzo Lercari Parodi – via Garibaldi 3

Palazzo Tobia Pallavicino – via Garibaldi 4

Palazzo Nicolosio Lomellino – via Garibaldi 7

Royal Palace – via Balbi 10

National Galleries of Palazzo Spinola – Piazza di Pellicceria

Palazzo Ambrogio di Negro – via San Luca 2

Church of San Giorgio – Piazza San Giorgio

Church of San Matteo – Piazza San Matteo

Church of San Donato – via San Donato 10

Complex of Santa Maria di Castello – ascent of Santa Maria di Castello 15

Oratory of San Giacomo alla Marina – Mura delle Grazie 15

Sanctuary of the Graces – Piazza delle Grazie

Church of San Marco al Molo – via del Molo 18

Cathedral of San Lorenzo – Piazza San Lorenzo

In conjunction with the openings of the Palazzi dei Rolli and the churches, a theatrical show curated by Igor Chierici and a performance by the Amwaj Choir will be staged in the courtyard of Palazzo Tursi.

Guided tour of the Basilica of Carignano

On the occasion of the arrival of Ocean Race, an exclusive kicks off guided tour of the Basilica of Santa Maria Assunta in Carignano, the only church of the Genoese Renaissance. The first hundred visitors which will be booked on the weekend of the Ocean Race they will be able to visit for free.

The initiative starts on Friday 30 June and will continue throughout the year. The guided tours will retrace the events of the building – designed starting from 1549 by the Perugian architect Galeazzo Alessi as a grandiose noble church for the noble Sauli family – until you reach the dome through the ancient panoramic walkways, never open to the public until now, and admire unprecedented glimpses of the city, from the Lanterna to the Portofino promontory. The monumental building with a central plan is surmounted by a majestic dome supported by mighty pillars, inside which the extraordinary Baroque sculptures by the French artist Pierre Puget are kept.

Info and reservations on the website www.kalata.itto the email [email protected] or by phone at 0174.330976.