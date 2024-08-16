Genoa – The Carabinieri of the provincial command of Genoa carried out an extraordinary service of territorial control on the occasion of the Ferragosto holiday. 100 military personnel employed yesterday alone both in the Ligurian capital and in the towns and villages of the province. Approximately 500 people identified, 200 cars checked for the purposes of prevention and combating crime. During the service, arrests and reports were made.

In the historic center a 40-year-old man with a criminal record was arrested for drug trafficking and possession. The man was caught hiding 130 wraps of crack in a window of a building located in Vico Cembalo. During the operation, 200 euros in cash were also seized, considered the presumed proceeds of the illicit drug dealing activity. The subsequent house search led to the discovery of material suitable for cutting and packaging the narcotic substance, as well as a modest quantity of cocaine. Everything was seized.

The Carabinieri of La Maddalena have carried out three reports for theft. The first against a 50-year-old. The investigation activity of the military, with the help of the city video surveillance system, allowed him to be identified as the author of the theft of an electric bike, worth 1,500 euros, for which a complaint had been filed on July 9.

The second one towards a 16 year oldcaught while entering a house, through an open window, in via San Lorenzo. After the formal procedures, he was entrusted to the social services of the municipality.

Finally, a 20-year-old was reported for theft who, with an accomplice who is being identified, took possession of various goods. inside a shop for a value of approximately 400 euros.

Finally, in the Ligurian Levant and in Genoa, during the checks aimed at ensuring greater safety on the roads, 5 licenses revoked for drunk driving because the drivers of the cars, subjected to breathalyzer tests, were found to have a blood alcohol level significantly higher than the permitted level.