Genoa – He provided money to his client, under constant threats, to avoid being beaten or any of his relatives being attacked. A 43-year-old man ended up in handcuffs. For years he extorted money – around 20 thousand euros – from his support administrator, a civil lawyer.

The story emerged after the latest episode of violence. The victim, after suffering an attack in her study, decided to go to the police. The flying squad agents thus suggested to the lawyer to accept a meeting and when the money was delivered they came out into the open. The forty-year-old was handcuffed and taken to the police station. He is accused of extortion and stalking.

The support administrator risks getting into trouble because, in an attempt to satisfy the constant requests for money, he had his client do some odd jobs on behalf of other people, all under support administration. And he had paid for it using money from their accounts. It was illegal work: for this reason the lawyer now risks being sued.