Genoa – Alberto Gilardino gives himself a dream debut by bringing Genoa back to victory after five days and giving away three fundamental points in the promotion race. The rossoblùs defeat Sudtirol 2-0 thanks to goals in the second half by Puscas and Aramu on a day that began with the call-up of Portanova who ended up in the stands amid the indifference of the rossoblù crowd. The midfielder, sentenced on Tuesday by the court of Siena to six years in prison for group sexual violence, had returned yesterday to train with his teammates and, as he awaits another two levels of judgement, he is a free man. The club therefore, also to avoid possible causes in the future, called up the player who did not, however, take part in the match.

All the attention of the fans was directed above all to Gilardino and in his first as Genoa coach, no banner for the midfielder already condemned on social media by the rossoblù people who didn’t want him on the pitch. “Portanova? Honestly, I’m in charge of the technical aspect and Manolo hasn’t trained these days. I wanted to bring him into the group for lunch and dinner and he was just with us”, said the coach at the press conference.

The former 2006 world champion he relied on the trident, as with Primavera with whom he is dominating their group, and after a first half in which he exceeded 83% of ball possession but did not materialize, in the second half by inserting Puscas he nailed the winning move. In fact, the winning tap after Poluzzi’s rejection at the conclusion of Hefti belongs to the Romanian. While Yeboah, who also came on as a late substitute, served Aramu the doubling ball at the end of a lightning counterattack. For the guests to report a post by Odogwu while Galdames for Genoa hit the crossbar with a shot from the edge.

Gilardino: “A dream come true. Now the club will decide”

Alberto Gilardino won on his debut on the Genoa bench: “This victory is a dream, it’s wonderful to be back in this stadium, in front of my fans. We didn’t work much on the pitch, the boys had great determination and a great desire to I gave the club maximum availability, it’s up to the club to decide what my future will be”. As for Portanova in the stands: “I’m only concerned with the technical aspect. Manolo didn’t train for two days, I took him with us to the training camp but then he went to the stands”.

Portanova in the stands: that’s why

Manolo Portanova remained in the grandstand at Marassi together with family and friends. The decision not to even bring him to the bench is due to the fact that the player is not in the psychological conditions to be able to contribute to the team.

Genoa has decided for the moment not to put him off the list: it is a sentence in the first instance and therefore cannot be excluded automatically, all the guarantees provided for in the event of a non-definitive conviction are valid. New assessments will be made in the coming days, also awaiting the reasons for the six-year sentence for rape.