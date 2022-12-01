Genoa – Genoa announced that they have renewed Luca’s contract Lipani. midfielder of the Primavera del Grifone and captain of the Under 17 national team. Lipani, 17, still had a year and a half agreement with the rossoblù club but they had already reached Villa Rostan interest from first tier Italian and foreign clubs. So Genoa moved to lock him down, in agreement with the Lipani family: he is a player on which the club is betting strongly for the next few seasons.

And in the coming weeks, white smoke is expected for Alan Matturro, 18, central defender of Sporting Defensor, a Uruguayan club: if everything goes well Matturro he will arrive in rossoblù as early as January to join his new team.