Genoa – The investigation of the flying squad is expanding after the seizure of numerous paper bombs and explosive material in the home of a 19-year-old Genoa fan. The young man was arrested in recent days and is currently under house arrest in Genoa, in his parents’ home in Lagaccio.

The police investigated another rossoblù supporterbecause he held other dangerous material despite the eight-year-old Daspo that had hit him in 2019 (a measure that prohibits the possession of firecrackers or barrels).

The investigation originated from seizure carried out in October of a package at a deposit of a well-known national courier: in that circumstance, explosive material and numerous homemade bombs (‘paper bombs’) were found without any identification marks and characterized by a high degree of lethality, immediately destroyed by blasting by the police squad .

The agents carried out several house searches of members of the Grifone supporters and also inside the headquarters of the 5r club, meeting place for the most passionate supporters. The 19-year-old and the 50-year-old were frequent visitors. The investigation also affects other Italian fans, in Genoa only that of Genoa and starts from a Telegram channel where the curves were supplied with pyrotechnic material.

Among the items seized from the fifty-year-old suspect a dozen iron pipes closed in one end to be able to use them as mortars to shoot firecrackers and rockets at long distances.

The investigations made it possible to identify the recipients of the explosive material against which the judicial authority ordered searches which, carried out by the Mobile Squad, with the support of the Scientific Police and dog units, made it possible to find 3 paper bombs, 4 mortar rounds (built handcrafted and totally illegal), 85 pyrotechnic devices (“onions”) detainable only with a special license, 35 signal flares, 20 hand torches and 6 smoke signals.