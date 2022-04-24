Areas occupied for the next 5 years in Bolzaneto and Val Varenna. Here will be placed the connections that will feed the “moles”

Genoa – The final ministerial okay for the Gronda project is not yet there, but in the meantime Autostrade per l’Italia (Aspi) is equipping itself to operate the machines that will have to dig the tunnels. And so it goes on with a series of preliminary operations to the construction of the new passer-by, for now not very visible, but not secondary.