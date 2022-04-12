The latest oversight in chronological order was the non-expulsion to Acerbi on Sunday. Blessin: “There are at least five episodes in which the Var has not helped us”

Genoa – They begin to become many, and above all to have an important specific weight, the arbitration episodes which, partly through bad luck and partly through inexperience, are making the player lose precious points Genoa. The ranking situation of the rossoblùs six days from the end of the championship – 22 points together with Venezia, minus three from the safety zone – is not attributable to the referee class, but some errors have certainly contributed to making the situation even more delicate.

