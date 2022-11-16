Genoa – Also in 2023 in Genoa subway, lifts and funiculars will be free in the same way as now. This was announced by the city councilor for mobility Matteo Campora on the sidelines of the press conference on a single integrated annual pass, worth 300 euros, dedicated to the under 26s to travel on the entire urban and extra-urban public transport network of Amt, including the Casella train and the shuttle bus.

The initiative was presented in the hall of the metropolitan council of Genoa, by the president of Amt, Marco Beltrami, by the metropolitan councilors delegated to transport and school Claudio Garbarino and Laura Repetto, and by the councilor for mobility of the Municipality of Genoa Matteo Campora.

This new experimental subscription, especially designed for to facilitate student travel, it can be purchased until 30 June 2023 and it is dematerialized: it can be loaded on the smartphone or on the CityPass card.