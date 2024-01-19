Genoa – Emma Errico is the playmaker of Genoa Women. Born 29 years ago in Savona, she arrived in Genoa this summer after playing for Tavagnacco, Sassuolo, Napoli, Verona and Parma. In 2022 you had a bad Achilles tendon injury that stopped you for a year. Her personal redemption also passes through Genoa.

Emma, ​​how important was Ravenna's victory after three knockouts?

«It was very important more for us than for the ranking. We had come from three games without a result and we got to work week after week to bring the three points home and a bit of happiness between us.”

Now you are fifth together with Verona. Where do you want to go?

«We are a united group and we know our strength. We have the aim of reducing the gap from last year, we work day by day and then we'll see what comes out at the end of the season.”

Is promotion to Serie A an impossible mission?

«In my nature the word impossible does not exist. We know that there are important teams ahead of us, but we will try to take some points from them too.”

Tomorrow against Freedom you will have another chance to climb the rankings.

«A difficult match awaits us. They will come here to take points away from us. We are preparing as best we can to play a great race.”

On a personal level, what goals have you set yourself?

«I'm coming from a very difficult season because I was out of action for a year due to an Achilles tendon injury. I'm working to rediscover myself a little, the beauty of this sport and the joy that only football can give.”

Why did you choose Genoa?

«I'm from Savona and having my family by my side after the year I've been through is certainly good for me. But I have never given importance to distance in my travels. I embraced the Genoa project because from the beginning I felt important, “desired”, wanted and esteemed. I can only thank Marta Carissimi for this opportunity. Not everyone can wear the red and blue shirt and be part of this club.”

How did you get into football? Have you always played in midfield?

«I am very close to my family who gave me the passion for football. My dad has been a coach for 50 years. As a child I went with him, picked up a ball and stayed on the sidelines playing, until one day a coach from the little ones from Savona took me and it all started from there. I rotated through various roles, central defender and striker, but from the age of 16 onwards I always played in midfield.”

Who inspires you?

«In recent years Manuel Locatelli, Pjanic, Lobotka, Arthur and Badelj. They are all players that I like to watch because there is a lot to learn from them.”

Have you already thought about what you will do once your football career is over?

«I have a three-year degree in Sports Science and this year I enrolled in the Master's degree. The idea is to remain in the sporting field, perhaps as a trainer. I don't think coaching suits me.”

What is missing from women's football to make the definitive leap in quality?

«Since I started, progress has been made, but there is still much to do. Now the fun begins. We need more investments and a few people who believe in this sport.”

Where does your social commitment come from?

«I consider myself a good person. My best friend volunteers together with Mattia Villardita, the “Spiderman” who visits children in hospitals, and often asks me to accompany him. These are things that make you grow and understand how precious life is and how much you need to hold on to it.”