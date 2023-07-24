Genoa – Over forty years of career sealed by great successes. With his stylistic hallmark, capable of creating clear images with words and translating moods into music, one of the most illustrious songwriters of the Italian artistic scene returns to the Genoese stage on Tuesday 25 July at 21:30 in the Arena del Mare: Enrico Ruggeri.

The artist returns to perform live after last year’s release of de “The revolution”, recording work characterized by innovative sounds defined by critics as one of the best of his long career. A renewed lineup to present the most recent songs to the public as well as the great hits that made him famous, rearranged and staged with a new band, the Supersonics, formed by Fortu Sacka on bass, Sergio Aschieris and JJ Gimpel on guitars, Mao Granata on drums and Francesco Luppi on keyboards. Key musicians of the Milanese and non-Milanese rock scene who will accompany the artist, each bringing their own experience, history and energy.

Singer-songwriter and radio-television host, Enrico Ruggeri, big name in Italian music, is able to range from rock (his debut with Decibel, the first Italian punk band) to the most sophisticated author music. In his forty years of activity he boasts 32 albums released, four million records sold, over 2 thousand concerts, 11 appearances in Sanremo, twice winner of the Festival and the prestigious Premio Tenco in 2021, which celebrates him for his “digging into the branched universe of feelings and emotions with the discursive language of everyday life, far from any literary artifice” for his being “skillful creator of original expressive constructs”. On April 21 of this year he launched the single “I forget”, as a commitment to promote a new culture of Alzheimer’s care and to counteract the stigma of the disease.

His songs, from rock to indie through almost experimental albums, always contain a literary narrative vein that Ruggeri has explored over the years also writing novels, short stories and poetry. The Milanese singer-songwriter, loyal guest of Palco sul Mare Festival, will accompany his fans on a musical journey capable of combining elegant sonorous atmospheres and refined sound, making the performance with the band unique and full of evocative moments for an unmissable evening.