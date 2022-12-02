Genoa – At the meeting organized “organized on a confidential basis” between Andrea Agnelli and members of six Serie A teams in the presence of the top management of the Serie A League and the FIGC on 23 September 2021, he would have participated also the former president of Genoa Enrico Preziosi. The day after the summit, the then Juventus president commented as follows: «I hope something useful will emerge otherwise we will crash slowly». So there is also this episode in the papers of the investigation into Juventus’ accounts. Talking about it is there Turin Public Prosecutor’s Office in the passage of the request for pre-trial detention, advanced in June, dedicated to alleged “partnership” relationships of the Juventus club with other Italian and foreign clubs.

The magistrates reconstructed the meeting through the monitoring, carried out by the financial police, of Agnelli’s telephone numbers. According to what has been reconstructed, the meeting was held in an estate in Fiano (Turin), inside the park of the Mandria. «Luca would have participated – reads the dossier – Percassi, CEO of Atalanta; Henry Precious, president of Genoa; Joseph Marotta, former CEO of the Juventus club and current CEO of Inter; Paul Scaroni, president of the Milan board of directors; Stephen Campoccia, vice president of Udinese; Claudius Fenucci, managing director of Bologna». «Paul also appears to have taken part in the meeting – the magistrates continue – From the Pinepresident of the Serie A football league, and Gabriele Gravina, president of the FIGC». The reconstruction, carried out by monitoring the Juventus number one’s telephone, would not seem very precise. Marotta, for example, was among those who were supposed to attend the dinner but for personal reasons he had to decline the invitation. Campoccia delòlUdinese, as far as we know at the moment, was unaware of the invitation.

The magistrates note that the day after the meeting, in a telephone conversation, Agnelli “reports verbatim: ‘I only hope that since yesterday evening … the presence of Gabriele and Paolo was useful … I hope something will arise because otherwise I know what to do, you and I talked about it when we met here in the office. Now this element must be a harbinger of something useful because otherwise we will crash slowly». “On the sidelines of the conversation – the prosecutors continue – Andrea Agnelli reiterates that the fundamental objective is to increase the revenues of Italian football”.