Genoa – Unfortunately it is not a story with a happy ending the one that comes from the Wild Animal Recovery Center (Cras) of Campomorone: a female fox rescued in Campo Ligure, in the Genoese hinterland, died shortly after the first aid. The animal, recovered near a stream, presented a rather serious clinical picture: in the throes of spasms and convulsions, so much so that it was unable to even drink or eat.

Although the animal's condition left little room for hope, the Enpa volunteers did everything possible by alleviating its obvious suffering with the administration of sedatives and painkillers, hoping that it could slowly recover. Unfortunately this was not the case. Having excluded from the analyzes the positivity to distemper, an infectious disease that affects wild dogs and canids, the suspicion is that the fox may have died following poisoning: “We suspect the ingestion of some poisonous morsel or serious intoxication – the Cras reports – for which we sent the body to the zooprophylactic institute for further analysis – a procedure which we also adopt with all animals that cannot cope”.

The answer will be given by the outcome of thenecropsy examination on the animal's body. “We don't always share bad news like this, but we decided to do it also to raise awareness. We tend to think that poaching concerns other realities, far from ours. Unfortunately it is also present here,” underlines Massimo Pigoni, president of the Genoese section of Enpa. Two recent entries to the Cras bear witness to this: a lesser eagle and a buzzard. The analyzes to which the birds of prey, both protected species, were subjected revealed the presence of hunting pellets.

A sad and dangerous reality that the Cras has denounced in a recent post published on Facebook: “Seeing an animal cross our threshold in these conditions, suffering and bleeding from a gunshot, causes us pain and anger that we cannot describe to you. To these emotions is added every time the immense frustration of knowing that those who have committed such a crime will certainly go unpunished.” Massimo Pigoni highlights among other things how the care itself, although fundamental, represents a source of stress for the animals: “The lesser eagle has undergone delicate surgery on the wing fractured by the pellets and we are waiting to remove the nail inserted to put the wing back into alignment, while the buzzard is still in the initial phase of therapy, on antibiotics. Both have overcome the acute phase, but every time they are subjected to medications they show intolerance. We hope to be able to transfer them as soon as conditions allow it to the aviary, an area surrounded by greenery where they have a semblance of freedom.”