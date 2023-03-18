Genoa – “Dear colleagues, I remind you that on a long afternoon of March 31, 2003 many of us went to the notary Federico Cattanei in Piazza della Vittoria and set up the Genova High Tech SpA company. If a girl or boy were born at that same time and day, her three-year degree (in Engineering?) and would prepare for the master’s course and then do a year of Erasmus to open up to Europe and the world”. Thus begins the letter of protest against the rector of Genoa, Federico Delfinoof Erzelli’s “father”, Charles Castellanofounder – together with other entrepreneurs e visionaries – of the Genova Hight Tech company to which we owe the transformation of the Erzelli hill. And, as well, the design of the new Faculty of Engineering whose tender for the construction of the so-called lot B (the laboratories) will be published by next March 31st.

Right there batch separation of construction is the theme of the clash: al Forums on the hill of Erzelli organized last March 9 by The XIX Century, Professor Castellano had presented to Delfino his idea of ​​stopping the tender that is about to start in order to proceed with a single tender to build all the buildings envisaged in the project at the same time. Proposal declined by the rector who has already outlined his own Road map starting, precisely, from the construction of the laboratories.



The comparison University of Genoa, for Engineering the future on the Erzelli hill by Francesco Margiocco, Silvia Pedemonte March 10, 2023

Thus, in recent days, Castellano has sent a letter to all 60 shareholders of the company Ghtnow chaired by Joseph Bonomi, to protest against the rector’s refusal. And he also sent it for information to the university bodiesthe Academic Senate and the Board of Directors of via Balbi accompanied by a fiery email: “I feel it my duty to inform the Academic Senate, the Board of Directors and the Department Directors of the email I sent to the 60 shareholders of Ght”, writes Castellano.





The interview “The investment will pave the way for private capital” 09 March 2023

“Professor Federico Delfino, rector of the University, confirmed in recent days the very serious decision to prepare the call for tenders for the construction of the laboratories only despite having the available financial resources to launch a tender for the entire Faculty of Engineering”, he continues. Castellano’s thesis is this: “In the autumn of 2006 the then rector Gaetano Bignardi signed the agreement for the transfer and in December of the same year Parliament allocated the first 75 million euros. It’s already been 17 years.” Since then, the project has grown “and the millions have become 300. If the University were to sell the buildings it occupies and owns in Albaro, which will be abandoned to move to the Erzellis, it could reach around 350 million. Here is the Rector rejected this proposal. To use a trivial example, it is as if one decided to build a gymnasium and not the entire school building”.

From Ghtcomments the managing director Giuseppe Bonomi: “The professor reaffirmed his idea, we remain spectators (very interested) of the path taken by the University”.