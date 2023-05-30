Genoa – This is the week in which the white smoke between Alberto Gilardino and Genoa is expected. No signal, at the moment, goes in the opposite direction. Compared to expectations, it probably took a few more days of work but on both sides the will to continue the journey together has never failed. Contacts continued yesterday between sporting director Marco Ottolini, at work in the Genoa headquarters, and Gilardino’s agent, Alessandro Moggi. However, three to four days of work will still be needed to finalize the last things and find an agreement on the two different levels on which the negotiations are taking place: economic and technical.

Gilardino’s contract was renewed following his promotion to Serie A. In addition to the initial €100,000, the coach received a promotion bonus of €300,000. Now, the figure around which we are thinking about for next season is not far from 500,000 euros and bonuses could also be included in the contract based on the results achieved. Furthermore, the automatic renewal was only for one year and he is also thinking about it possibility to extend the contract until June 2025 and give a wider scope to the Gila branded project.

As far as the squad is concerned, it is clear that the rossoblù coach has asked for guarantees in line with the club’s objectives: a year of adjustment in Serie A and peaceful salvation. It goes without saying that to keep the objectives faithful again, as happened this year in Serie B, an adequate budget will be needed and this aspect is also subject to negotiation. Gilardino was called up last year and was able to work on a squad not built for him, to which only a few pieces were added during the repair market. Next year in Serie A, however, Gila is called to a more complicated challenge: create a team in his image and likeness in a league he has never played as a coach. It is therefore normal that he asks the club for guarantees of a certain type from a technical point of view as well.

Furthermore, Genoa, being a company inserted within a group that has various command centres, needs several passages before being able to move and it is physiological in some cases to have longer times. If Josh Wander has the last word as regards the budget, as regards the technical aspect, after the opinion of Johannes Spors, we must also wait for that of Don Dransfield, responsible for the technical development of all the teams in the 777 group. At the moment, Genoa hasn’t considered alternatives to Gilardino. The CEO Andres Blazquez and the president Alberto Zangrillo have expressed their intention to continue with the coach of promotion to Serie A even if, most likely, at the end of the season the other coach who brought Genoa back to Serie A in 2007 could be released.

The experience of Gian Piero Gasperini Atalanta is at the end of the credits. The coach himself declared it almost explicitly at the end of the last match: «I have an extraordinary relationship with the club, not only for the results obtained, but for a mutual recognition and respect for which there will never be a conflict – said Gasperini speaking of Atalanta after the knockout with Inter – it is clear however that, when you find yourself out of place, you ask yourself questions: this is the case this year, it may be that the time has come».

Gasperini would be another name very welcome to the rossoblù fans and the coach himself in the past has not hidden the idea of ​​returning to Genoa for the third time. A romantic idea which, however, seems destined to remain so because 777 Partners’ Genoa is a project that must grow step by step and Alberto Gilardino has shown that he has the characteristics to grow together with the team.