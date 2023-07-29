Genoa – Drunk, he continues to drink and finally spits out a couple of crack ovules which he hid in his stomach. The 20-year-old boy from Senegal was arrested by the carabinieri of the Genoa Maddalena barracks engaged together with the local police in a territory control service.

It happened in the historic center: during the check in a commercial exercise, the military noticed the boy who, in an evident state of semi-consciousness because he was completely drunk, was still drinking. Considering his physical conditions, the boy was examined at Galliera where, following a personal search, he was found in possession of 46 grams of hashish and 190 euros in cash. Subsequently the boy suffered an illness and has mouthed 15 crack eggs for a total of about 7 grams.

Instrumental examinations showed 8 more wrappers in the stomach of the Senegalese boy who was held in hospital under arrest. The owner of the business where the boy was found drunk was reported for having continued to administer alcohol to the arrested person despite his evident state of drunkenness.