Genoa – Almost a month after the last home match won against Verona, Genoa returns to play at Marassi. Opponent of the moment, in front of over 30 thousand Ferraris, is Empoli of the former Andreazzoli. Alberto Gilardino pushes on the accelerator to win the three points by sending Retegui, Messias and Malinovskyi onto the field from the first minute. Apart from the 45 minutes played against Salernitana, the Italian-Argentine striker has been missing for practically two months. Without Bani, the Biella coach for the 3-5-2 he relies on Vogliacco, De Winter and Dragusin in defense. Vasquez will play wide left. Badelj, Frendrup and Sabelli on the right complete the midfield, with Malinovskyi starting from the right midfield and then moving a few meters forward to play behind Retegui and Messias.

Empoli takes the field with the 4-3-3. Former Sampdorian Caputo will lead the attack. Alongside him, Cambiaghi and Maldini. In the middle there is Ranocchia. Destro and Gyasi instead start from the bench.

The official lineups

Genoa (3-5-2): Martinez; Vogliacco, De Winter, Dragusin; Sabelli, Malinovskyi, Badelj, Frendrup, Vasquez; Messias, Retegui

Empoli (4-3-3): Berisha; Bereszynski, Ismajli, Luperto, Cacace; Fazzini, Ranocchia, Maleh; Cambiaghi, Caputo, Maldini.