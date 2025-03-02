Follow the football match between Genoa and Empoli live
The encounter Genoa – Empoli of series A, which is played in Stadio Commune Luigi Ferraris to 15:00 hours can be seen live through
Dazn
and follow the last hour through the website of Lavanguardia.
Genoa – Empoli
Classification and statistics between Genoa – Empoli
Genoa arrives at the game after having faced the previous day at the
Inter
while Empoli played his last game from Serie A
Atalanta
. He Genoa Currently occupies the position number 12 of series A with 31 points, while its rival, the
Empolioccupies the Post 18 With 22 points.
The avant -garde website will also offer all the current clash live minute by minute after the initial whistle of the referee. Consult here the rest of the games of the day of series A, the calendar of the Genoa, the Empoli calendar and the statistics of the series A. You can also consult the classification of the series A.
