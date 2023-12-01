Genoa – On the eve of Genoa-Empoli, Alberto Gilardino starts with Retegui’s recovery: “He’s not one hundred percent yet, we’ll evaluate in the last training session. He’s better and has a great desire to play.” The match against Empoli could be very important in terms of salvation. “We will have to face him with the utmost determination, he is a formidable opponent and we will have to play as Genoa. This team has quality and must highlight it.” Malinovskyi broke free in Frosinone. “It’s very important for us, having players like Ruslan, Messias and Retegui is very important.”

After Frosinone some criticism arrived, Gila has the recipe: “Isolation and work. The only certain thing is that. Work and be focused on the goal. The goal is very clear in my head and it’s clear in the kids’ heads. We know we have to improve, but we also know we have qualities. And these qualities must be enhanced with attitudes and attention. You can grow from criticism and negative moments, I always put my face to it and I know that there will be a desire to demonstrate once again that Genoa is there.”