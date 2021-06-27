Genoa – Double fault on the medium voltage line, in Genoa, involving the area of ​​via Tommaso Invrea and piazza Alimonda. Many homes and businesses are without electricity. “Part of the clientele it has already been powered up by remote maneuvers while on the spot there are three teams of technicians who are working to solve the fault.

In addition, the staff of E-Distribuzione, the company of the Enel group that manages the network at medium and low voltage, is taking action for the possible installation of an industrial generator “, says Enel.