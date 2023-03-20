Genoa – A street lamp in viale delle Palme had a malfunction, yesterday evening (Sunday 19 March) and, from the first information, it was slightly dispersing electricity. The owners of two dogs noticed it, and they were hit, in a non-serious way, by the loss of electric charge.
The lamppost was thus cordoned off, awaiting the arrival of the technicians to solve the malfunction.
#Genoa #electrical #dispersion #street #lamp #viale #delle #Palme #Nervi #dogs #affected #current #discharge
