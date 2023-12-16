Genoa – An assist that smacks of personal redemption. Against Juve Ekuban experienced his long-awaited revenge (click here for the news), having a hand in Gudmundsson's equalizer at the start of the second half. It took Caleb just 3' to agree with Gilardino who had sent him onto the field in place of Vasquez: first the roulette to get rid of a couple of opponents, then the splendid control of the chest and the aerial bank for the split touch of Gudmundsson. Ekuban celebrated as if he had scored, earning Gila's compliments at the end of the race. «In the second half I had to change a little bit to have more weight up front – explained the coach – Ekuban came in very well, he gave us physicality in addition to the assist and then he worked for the team».

Sometimes it doesn't take much for an attacker to find himself. Ekuban's start to the season hasn't been the brightest. Gila used him 11 times, but only 2 from the start, for a total of 343'. With Retegui often stuck in the pits, Caleb had opportunities, but he wasn't always able to exploit them properly. Sometimes he was clumsy, like against Salernitana when he finished the match amidst the Ferraris' boos; other times, like against Verona, he was unlucky when he hit a sensational post. The last goal he scored dates back to the last Serie B championship in the final match against Bari.

Last season, after returning from Achilles tendon surgery, he was the protagonist of a good finish with two assists and a goal. Against Juve, apart from the assist, he had an excellent impact in the match. The statistics show that he got 100% of his passes right, forcing Danilo to be booked. Juve suffered from his physicality and the Juventus defenders often had to resort to fouls to stop him. With Retegui also in serious doubt for Friday's match against Sassuolo, the chances of seeing Ekuban on the field from the 1st minute paired with Gudmundsson are growing. It is one of the solutions that Gilardino is thinking of to give more concreteness to the offensive department.

Caleb is more of an away attacker and paired with Albert he can guarantee dynamism and speed going forward. Of course, Ekuban has never been a goal scorer: with the Genoa shirt he scored just 4 goals in 60 games between Serie A and Serie B. While waiting for Retegui's return, Gila is also confident in the goals of the Italian-Ghanaian.