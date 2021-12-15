Genoa – Caleb Ekuban broke his long fast by signing Genoa’s victory over Salernitana: “I am really happy for my network, the tears after the goal are the result of an outburst dictated by the moment we are living. It was not an easy game, I think this victory is important not only to move forward in the Italian Cup but also to regain confidence and self-esteem. We must believe in our means and go our own way “.

Unlimited access to all site content € 1 / month for 3 months, then € 3.99 / month for 3 months Unlock unlimited access to all content on the site





SUBSCRIBE HERE TO THE ALL GENOA, ALL SAMP AND ALL SPICE NEWSLETTERS