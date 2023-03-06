Genoa – There is also Ekuban among the 24 players called up by Alberto Gilardino for tonight’s match at the Ferraris against Cosenza. The attacker is back after several months and is recovering from a double operation on his Achilles tendons.

As announced on the eve, the rossoblù coach he also finds Bani and Hefti who had missed the away match in Cagliari. Strootman is also fully recovered after the flu attack: the Dutch midfielder will be in the match and will most likely start from the first minute. Against Cosenza in search of safety points and fresh from the victory against Reggina, Gilardino will propose again this evening at Ferraris the 3-5-2. The recovered Bani will position himself on the right in the three-man defense which will be completed by Vogliacco and Dragusin.

On the outside in midfield there will be Sabelli on the right and Haps on the left while in the middle, together with Strootman, space for Sturaro and Badelj. Almost forced choices in attack, where Gudmundsson will team up with Puscas. After yesterday’s results, Genoa tonight (the Ferraris kick off at 20:30) have an obligation to win to regain second place and overtake Bari again, a team which at the moment, together with Frosinone, is among the most in the form of the B series.

The list of summoned: Martinez, Semper, Agostino, Sabelli, Hefti, Matturro, Bani, Dragusin, Czyborra, Criscito, Haps, Frendrup, Badelj, Strootman, Sturaro, Lipani, Jagiello, Puscas, Gudmundsson, Dragus, Salcedo, Yalcin, Accornero, Ekuban