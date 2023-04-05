Genoa – From Tuesday 11 April eighteen runs of line 515 (Nervi-Quinto) will connect the center of the Parchi district with Piazza Tommaseo. In particular, these are the trips departing from viale Franchini at 9.33, 10.31, 11.03, 12.25, 15.04, 17.55, 18.40, 19.55.

From Piazza Tommaseo, however, the services at 6.46, 9.56, 10.28, 10.58, 12.12, 12.56, 14.24, 16.59, 17.42, 19.57 will arrive in Nervi. All these trips will be carried out with eight-metre electric vehicles, normally in service on the 515 line.

“As an administration we had made a commitment to the territory and we kept it – comments the city councilor for Mobility Matthew Campora – the service combines environmental sustainability with the need, which emerged during the phases of comparison with the territory, for a direct connection between the Levante, from Nervi, and the center of Genoa. We think that the benefits will be both for the residents, especially the elderly, and for tourists or for those who, for work, have to go to the businesses in the area every day”.

«In agreement with the Municipality of Genoa and with the Municipality of Levante – explains the President of AMT – Ilaria Gavuglio – we have prepared this new service for the 515 line, thus managing to give an answer to a request from the area».

“We have listened to the merchants and citizens who asked us for a direct connection between the center of Nervi and the districts of Quinto, Quarto, Sturla and Albaro – comments Federico Bogliolo, president of the Levante municipality – We have listened to everyone and we will continue to do so. I would like to sincerely thank AMT and the president Ilaria Gavuglio, the entire mobility management area, the mayor and the competent councilor. And above all Civ Nervi 2005 which has always interacted with us in a proactive and constructive way».

Therefore, a age-old problem which many residents and traders had defined as “huge”: that is, the failure to connect Nervi with the proximity of the city center following the new road network took place in October 2021.