Genoa – The Gocs personnel – Drug enforcement group of the local police of Genoa today carried out a a precautionary custody order in the Marassi prison ordered by the investigating judge at the request of the Prosecutor's Office against a 41-year-old man, following the charge of eleven counts of drug dealing and two of receiving stolen goods of mobile phones and tablets. The man had already been arrested by the Gocs last May for the sale of heroin to a “client”. The sums available, the numerous messages and the numerous phone calls that the man received on his telephone led to the hypothesis of a much more structured activity.

Furthermore, following the search, they were found in the arrested man's house numerous devices including tablets and cell phones of furtive origin and money. The Gocs therefore carried out monitoring and in-depth activities: the analysis of the contents of the mobile phone led to the identification of numerous buyers. The man was therefore charged with over 200 different drug dealing incidents: a true drug trafficking network thanks to which the man was able to find heroin, cocaine, crack and even hashish for his customers.