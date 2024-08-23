Genoa – The Genoa state police have tracked down and reported a 35 year old alleged drug dealer thanks to the reports received on “YouPol” – the app born in 2017 which allows you to anonymously send images, audio and videos to combat drug dealing and gender violence – in which a drug dealing activity was described in Scribanti Street.

The officers who arrived on the scene searched the house and found 60 grams of MDMA in stone and 2.3 grams of cocaine in jars and bags in a bedroom closet.

It was found in the kitchen a precision scale next to a small knife with an 8-centimeter blade and a roll of cellophane.

The ‘YouPol’ app has recently been renewed in terms of graphics and technology: allows you to open an instant messaging chat with geolocation to understand the position of the reporter.