Genoa – Yesterday evening, during a patrol service of the territory in Quezzi, the policemen of the Volanti stopped a car carrying two people for a check. The driver told the officers that he had left the documents at home, that he still had a driving license and declined his personal details.

The operators, after checking the database, realized that the name provided resulted in a document whose photo reproduced a similar person, but with slightly different features from the one in front of them. So they decided to accompany him to the police station to investigate further. At that point the man confessed that he had given his brother’s name and that his driving license expired in 2017.

In addition to the complaint for substitution of person, he was sanctioned for violations of the Highway Code.