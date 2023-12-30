Genoa – Two goals, four points. And an excessive physical power now evident to everyone. Even those who turned their noses up at the possibility of an arrival a year and a half ago Radu Dragusin in red and blue. Instead, the intuition of sporting director Marco Ottolini, who strongly wanted him after following him for a long time during his Juventus years, turned out to be spot on. Now the Romanian defender is worth at least thirty million and for weeks now the rossoblù managers have been receiving calls from Italian, Premier League and La Liga clubs: Milan, Naples, Barcelona but also above all Tottenham and Newcastle. Spurs, in particular, seem to be the most interested, given that the assault on Todibo is proving to be more complicated than expected.

«No offers were submitted up to this moment”, confide the Grifone managers. But it doesn't mean that anything will change in the next few days. The club's intention is to confirm Dragusin until June, with a contract renewal already expected until 2027. And to talk about a possible transfer only in the summer. A case similar to that of Gudmundsson, requested last July but also armored with a contract renewal. However, the dynamics of the market are unpredictable (with Napoli we are back to talking about Ostigard, in perspective) and Genoa still has to deal with a debt situation that is clearly improving but needs to be further reduced.

Florin Manea, Dragusin's agent, explained: «With Genoa we said to ourselves that we will talk after the transfer window. We don't want to leave either, we start from this assumption. Then if an important club comes that can make him make a leap in his career, it is normal that they might evaluate him. Just like Genoa, if a significant figure arrives, there is talk of possible offers of 30 million. In life, certain trains arrive once or twice, but we are in no hurry to leave: many teams have called and are interested. If something comes out of these, good, otherwise we are happy here and after the transfer window we will certainly find an agreement to renew.”

The season as a starter in Serie B made him grow rapidly, the proximity of Bani gave him great confidence and in the last few games his strength, especially on high balls, but also his great speed, qualities that are difficult to find all together for a defender . Alberto Gilardino enjoys it: «I always massacre him in training because he is two meters tall, he has to score goals, he has to go inside like a train. Tonight he did it, and he did it because he has structure and aerial ability as well as important physicality. And let's hope they don't take him away from us. Let's hope for 2024…” he underlines, and then adds: “I really hope that no one leaves and that the club can make a sacrifice. At the same time I would understand if the company had to make a sacrifice in another way. This team was built from afar: if we think about tonight we were with De Winter and Martin in addition, otherwise it was the same team that finished second in Serie B last year, winning the championship. A strong DNA has been created and I would be sorry if someone were to leave. Obviously I would continue to work with great enthusiasm, always transmitting this kind of values.”

Dragusin quickly settled in, in Genoa and Genoa. «The first time I came here it was beautiful but also shocking, it was incredible to discover that I would play for the first club ever in Italy. The city is wonderful, very welcoming to the people, I really enjoy it. I experience it as a gift, especially the Genoa fans. They help you in bad times, as happened to us last year with a few too many defeats. The people at the stadium and on the street supported us, they never lost hope that we could return to Serie A immediately”, said Dragusin, who then confided: “I have many places in my heart, such as the Porto Antico or the city centre. with all those squares. Or even Boccadasse, there is a small island with our flag planted. Once I was in the car with my girlfriend, we entered the alleys and do you know what happened? I had to reverse for 100, 150 meters. Everyone looked at me amazed…”.

Even on Friday evening, amazed and admired when with a header he equalized the undeserved advantage of league leaders Inter.