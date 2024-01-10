Genoa – Radu Dragusin has chosen Tottenham. After the auction that broke out between the London club and Bayern Munich, Genoa had given the central defender freedom of decision given that both proposals were fine for the rossoblù club. Barring further twists, therefore, today should be Dragusin's day at Spurs who is expected in London for a medical.

In the next few hours the details of the agreement will be finalized between Dragusin's agents and the London club. Genoa, however, will receive 25 million euros plus 6 million euros in bonuses and the right winger, born in 2000, Djed Spence, born in 2000, will arrive on loan until the end of the season with the right to buy set at 8 million euros.

The Romanian defender will leave for London in the late morning for signing the contract with Tottenham. Operation worth 25 million plus 6 million bonus, for Dragusin contract until 2029 for around 3 million per season.