Above, from the Serie A YouTube page, the video on Dragusin

Genoa – Radu Dragusin is the first protagonist of 20 videos, one for each team, which the Lega Serie A will distribute abroad. “Each team, through its most iconic footballer, showed the beauty of its territory and the productive excellence that distinguish it, in a journey that binds the entire country through football and tells it abroad in all its creative strength , respect for tradition, passion and projection towards the future”, is the explanation of the initiative by the Lega Serie A, in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

These are 12 minute videos, the one dedicated to Dragusin and Genoa, the Romanian defender talks about the beauties of Genoa, and what struck him in particular. “The first time I came here it was nice but also shocking, it was incredible to discover that I would play for the first club ever in Italy. How do I find myself in Genoa? The city is wonderful, very welcoming to the people, I really enjoy it. I see it as a gift, especially the Genoa fans. They help you in bad moments, as happened to us last year with a few too many defeats. The people at the stadium and on the street supported us, they never lost hope that we could return to Serie A immediately”, said Dragusin, who then confided: “I have many places in my heart, such as the Porto Antico or the city centre. with all those squares. Or even Boccadasse, there is a small island with our flag planted. Once I was in the car with my girlfriend, we entered the alleys and do you know what happened? I had to reverse for 100, 150 meters… Everyone was looking at me…”.