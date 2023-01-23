Rest day for Genoa. After yesterday’s exhaust training, Alberto Gilardino gave the troop a day’s work, which therefore he will meet tomorrow in Pegli to start preparing the saturday challenge. Luca D’Angelo’s Pisa arrives at Ferraris, a coach who since taking over from Rolando Maran has been able to regenerate the team and bring it to sixth place at an altitude of 30 together with Parma.

For Saturday’s match (kick-off at 4.15pm)Gilardino will find again among those available Bani that discounted the disqualification match against Benevento but, at the same time, will have to do without Sabelli that due to the yellow remedied in Campania he will have to miss the match due to disqualification. The technician’s idea at the moment is to bring back the 3-5-2 so Bani should return to the starting lineup in place of Ilsanker who still played a good match against the Samnites. Instead of Sabelli, however, should play Hefti who up to now, especially as a fifth player in midfield, has certainly not shone.

On the market, however, there is still an apparent calm. The ds Marco Ottolini he is working to score two or three shots by the end of the repair session scheduled for Tuesday 31st at 8pm. The Romanian is also on the sporting director’s list for the attack Dragus, an experience in Italy with Crotone, currently owned by Standard Liège. On the left, however, to relieve Criscito, the name of Frabottaleft winger who is not finding space in Frosinone first in the standings.