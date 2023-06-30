Genoa – We will try to follow last year’s recipe: “A good mix of expert players and ready young players” for Serie A. It is one of the guidelines that Genoa is following to prepare the team for next season. It is valid for every department, but especially for the advanced ones since it is precisely in that area of ​​the pitch that the rossoblù club will have to make the most important investment that will have to help achieve the goal of a peaceful salvation. Genoa’s strategy is to bring two class forwards into the rossoblù. One more expert who brings a good haul of goals as a dowry, and the other young but who has tasted the fields of the top flight anyway. To the first category belong players such as Piatek and Mateta.

For the two players, the negotiations are on standby but not stopped, especially for the Pole, of which we will know more in a few days when the player returns to train with Hertha Berlin, the club that owns him. On the other hand, other profiles associated with Genoa belong to the second category, most recently that of Colombo.

At the moment there are no negotiations in progress but the number 9 owned by Milan is one of those followed profiles of the rossoblù company. Twenty-one years old in March (it’s 2002), the attacker did very well this year in Lecce (33 appearances, 5 goals and 2 assists) contributing decisively to the salvation of the Salento. It’s not for everyone, among other things, at only 21 years of age to take responsibility for the saving penalty scored against Monza over 100′ in the penultimate match of the championship. Fast, not very tall but with a physical presence, Colombo showed all the qualities of a thoroughbred striker, both from inside and outside the air. The footballer, after the experience in Puglia, returns to Milan and the Rossoneri club is evaluating whether to send him on loan for another year to continue the growth process. Furthermore, a few weeks ago, another young Italian striker had been compared to the rossoblùs. It is Lorenzo Lucca, born in 2000, owned by Pisa who, like Colombo, belongs to the stable of Giuseppe Riso. The attacker who exceeds two meters is back from a season on loan at Ajax in which there were more shadows than lights. However, Udinese took a leap towards Lucca and practically closed the deal. Several teams in the running, including Genoa, for another young striker: the Nigerian Ikwuemesi. Twenty-two years in a few weeks, the centre-forward, who also includes Cagliari, has scored 9 goals in 30 games with the Slovenian club Celje.

Krzysztof Piątek, 27, Herha Berlin striker (lapresse)

Another young center forward on Genoa’s radar is Vipotnik, the 185cm Slovenian ram who turned 21 in March. Vipotnik plays in Maribor and thanks to the 20 goals scored in 30 games he won the top scorer table in Slovenia. On the attacker, however, there is not only Genoa. During the winter Atalanta and Udinese had their eyes on him while now Salernitana and Frosinone compete with the rossoblù club. And speaking of the newly promoted Lazio players, in the shortlist of “baby” goalscorers ready to take off in Serie A there is also that Mulattieri who contributed to the promotion of the Ciociari by scoring a goal. Mulattieri, striker more mobile than reference, was born in La Spezia in 2000 and is owned by Inter. Sassuolo is in pole position on him at the moment but the deal is far from closed.

Sporting director Marco Ottolini and his staff are working on the attack, but the other departments must also be completed. The name of Guilavogui, a powerful French midfielder of almost 33 years whose contract is about to expire, has appeared for the midfielder. As happened for Aarón Martín, Genoa will try to strike on a free transfer even if it is not a very simple operation. The footballer is liked but has a high salary and due to his age he does not fall within the classic parameters of the players in which the companies of the 777 group invest.

Genoa, in addition to Martìn, would like to make available to Alberto Gilardino a few more new faces to take to the training camp in Moena. From Sunday onwards, the day in which the first shirt of the 2023/2024 season of the new technical sponsor Robe di Kappa will be presented, it is likely that something will start to move.