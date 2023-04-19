Genoa – Faith, music and the extraordinary encounters he had during his journey. The people, who with their stories, have left an indelible mark on his heart. Roberto Fiscer, the most loved priest on TikTok, talks about himself in “Vita Spiricolata – My faith among the notes”, his first novel published by Piemme – presented on Tuesday 18 April at the Feltrinelli bookshop, in via Ceccardi, in Genoa – whose proceeds will go to finance the “Radio among the notes” project at the Giannina Gaslini hospital. In the company of Father Gabriele Ambu, the Genoese priest retraced his life: from when as a child he dreamed of becoming an ultras boss of Genoa to the years spent as a DJ and entertainer in the discos of the Ligurian Riviera and on cruise ships up to his vocation and to the priesthood. «It is above all a gift that I gave myself. At some point in my life I realized that there were things that deserved to be remembered. I want it to remain black and white what the Lord has “written” in my life through the people I met during my journey», explains the parish priest, since 2017 at the helm of the church of the Santissima Annunziata del Chiappeto, in the Genoese district of Borgoratti.

Don Roberto Fiscer talks about himself in “Vita Spiricolata – My faith among the notes”



A priest like many others, but so different from all the others thanks to a young language and musical catchphrases adapted in a Christian version, which yesterday, surrounded by his boys, sang at the Feltrinelli releasing joy and positivity and also involving the older parishioners, who flocked to the presentation of the book. «Only by pushing myself further, by stepping outside the box, have I managed to meet the other, to empathize with him. I realized this with the Cristoteca, the Christian disco brought to the beach of Arenzano, with the radio in the Marassi prison and in the hospital and still the arrival on social networks. In this way I was able to bring the message of the Gospel where it probably would never have arrived», continues Don Roberto.

In front of a large audience, made up of parishioners and also the boys of Radio Among the notes, the radio station he founded in 2013 and brought to hospitals and prisons, the Genoese priest shares his modern vision, emphasizing how gestures matter more than words to bring people closer to the Church and the Church to people: «Over the years I realized that to talk about God you don’t necessarily have to talk about him, but it is possible to make him arrive in other ways”. In this regard, Don Roberto cites a strong and significant episode that struck him deeply: «At Gaslini I met a boy named Gabriele, seriously ill and a huge fan of La Spezia. During the tour of the departments in the morning, I always talked about football with him, I took his dedications for the radio. Unfortunately, when his health deteriorated and there was nothing more that could be done, his parents asked me to celebrate his funeral. Yet I had never spoken to them about God, I had never said a prayer. I understood then that, sometimes, God does not only pass through words but from gestures”.

Music, a fundamental element in Don Roberto’s life, was also addressed among the topics: «La music it was my protection especially when as a kid I lost my mom, who died too soon. And it is precisely from this pain, from this personal suffering that my empathy towards others was born over time”.

Music as a tool to bring those who have a vision closer Conservative Church, which was followed by social media with the opening of a TikTok channel in 2020 which has over 500,000 followers who follow his ironic and amusing sketches. A courageous and appreciated choice, not without some criticism, however: «I know I have followed an inner journey, God is in my heart. Someone wrote to me that in this way I disrespect the Church, and I was sorry. Here I define these Christians with a “full belly”, those who have an answer to everything while there are those around who are hungry for God. The people who criticize me for my videos on social media are the same ones who would have said to Jesus that it is scandalous to leave ninety-nine sheep in the desert to look for one. If someone loses faith due to my videos, he means that he has no faith », concludes Don Roberto.