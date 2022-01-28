Genoa – «I’m Paolo Farinella, a priest in San Torpete in Genoa. I find myself in a very serious difficulty which I cannot find a solution by myself ». Don Farinella’s letter addressed to a small number of friends and supporters is a punch in the stomach: the confession of a priest who (“to help a family returned from England after losing their job”, he swears) found himself in a whirlwind of debt with banks.