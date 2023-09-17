Grifone took the lead in the first half in the 40th minute with Bani, doubled by Retegui in the 56th minute. Then the two goals from the Azzurri in the 76th and 84th minutes

Philip Grimaldi – GENOA

Garcia starts again, but what an effort. The goals from Bani and Retegui were not enough for Genoa to overcome a Napoli who woke up at the end and in eight minutes, between the 76th and 84th minutes, they achieved the equalizer with a feat from Raspadori and a masterpiece goal from Politano, avoiding the second knockout in a row. Thus the dream of victory for Gilardino's team fades away, as they still gain a significant point at the end of a long-controlled match. Genoa turns to an unprecedented 4-4-1-1, with De Winter making his debut in the rossoblù shirt, right back with Martin preferred to Vasquez on the opposite lane. Sabelli advances in midfield, Gudmundsson plays behind Retegui in attack. Napoli began their tour de force at Ferraris (7 games in 23 days): Garcia left Politano on the bench. In attack in the trident on the right Elmas starts, Mario Rui returns in front of Meret from the start, with Ostigard joining Juan Jesus in the center of defense. Garcia talks about a serious match at Marassi to take away the victory, mindful of the defeat at home to Lazio before the break. He had promised changes with respect to the match against Lazio and so it happened. Garcia asks for a cynical Napoli, because he shot a lot in the first official matches, but scored little, with Kvara's absence lasting thirteen games and 946 minutes.

spiderweb — The start is at a very high pace on both fronts. After fourteen seconds Gudmundsson swings to the left and forces Elmas to foul: first yellow card of the match. Napoli responds with Osimhen, but Dragusin anticipates him at the moment of the shot. Genoa starts again, Sabelli breaks through on the right and the Icelander, again, wastes the ball for a possible advantage, but is offside. Gilardino's idea is clear: short units, very high defence, high pace, intensity in the middle of the pitch and Napoli inevitably held back because they are unable to exploit their quality in the middle to trigger the trident, proceeding along horizontal lines. Retegui is alone on the attacking front with Gud acting as an elastic band between midfield and attack. Napoli struggled in the build-up phase, because Genoa kept their defense very high and with the departments so close, Garcia's team had to wait and suffered a lot of strength. Mario Rui is not precise on Sabelli's runs, but in general Garcia's midfield is predictable. Osimhen not arriving, tries to exploit his accelerations, but Bani and Dragusin block his supplies. In the 39th minute Retegui forces Meret into a corner and following the development of the corner taken by Gudmundsson, De Winter comes out of Anguissa's block, extends for Bani who beats Meret in front of goal and puts it into the net. The var check validates the goal, there is no offside.

awakening — After the break, Garcia brings in Politano (Elmas out), looking for depth on the right lane, but the situation doesn't change until the half hour mark. Genoa exploits the gaps and weaknesses of a Napoli that proves to be too predictable. He waits for him, slows down his vigor and starts again with deadly counterattacks. And in the 11th minute Genoa doubled their lead with Retegui, who found the corner to the right of Meret following an assist from Strootman, but what a mistake by Lorenzo and Mario Rui. Napoli in trouble, Garcia tries Olivera and Raspadori (Mario Rui and Anguissa out), Garcia switches to 4-4-2, but the two-goal lead increases Genoa's certainties and Napoli is unable to move with clarity. There is vigor, but not the necessary clarity. An invention is needed and it arrives with Raspadori's great left foot served by Cajuste. The guests shorten the gap and shortly after from the right Politano – assisted by Zielinski – surprises Martinez with a volley. Two by two, Napoli restarts, Genoa closes with regrets.