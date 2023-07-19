Genoa – A quarrel between two people escalated on Tuesday evening around 10pm, ending up with bottle shots in the middle of the street: this is what happened in Corso Monte Grappa. State Police and local police they closed the road to try and stop the attacker.

To have the worst was an eighteen year old who was transported from 118 and by the soldiers of the Nuova Volontari del Soccorso di Moresco at the San Martino hospital in Genoa in yellow code.