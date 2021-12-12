The report of the father to the carabinieri: pushed to the ground and then hit. Among the thugs, a thirteen year old, too young to report

Genoa – A disabled student beaten up in front of the school, apparently for no reason, from a group of bullies whose youngest member is thirteen. It happened in recent weeks just outside an institute in Marassi (further details must be omitted to protect the privacy of the victim), but the news has filtered only in these hours, when the investigation into the perpetrators of the attack was most likely impressed the decisive turning point.

For