Genoa – The prosecutor’s office is moving on the death of the 21-month-old girl who was struck down on Monday evening by a fulminant pathology in the emergency room of the Gaslini hospital. The prosecutors coordinated by the chief prosecutor Nicola Piacente have formally acquired both the medical records of the little girl and the medical documentation relating to her case.

It should be specified that it is not yet the opening of a real investigation, but a beacon that the magistrates light on the matter. In the next few hours, based on theanalysis of medical recordsit will be decided how to proceed and whether to open an investigation file, also arranging the autopsy examination, or closing the case.

It will take at least forty-eight hours before closing the circle. In the meantime, the results of some tests that the Gaslini hospital has had carried out are still awaited.

From the hospital they show that they cannot report anything on this type of investigation, especially after the intervention of the judiciary. From what was leaked yesterday from the Quarto children’s hospital, a sudden death due to a fulminant pathology is assumed and a serious blood or heart problem is suspected.

On the other hand, sepsis caused by a bacterium or virus was immediately excluded. The tests had in fact considered a form of infection impossible. The little girl’s heart had stopped beating at 21 on Monday evening. The little girl had felt ill on the return journey from Tuscany, while in the car with her parents. In the previous days, she had accused a little cough and mild ailments, absolutely compatible with the many seasonal pathologies of this period.

The parents had taken the child to the pediatric referral study, Europe. The doctors immediately realized the seriousness of the situationby contacting the Genova Soccorso emergency number.

When the ambulances arrived, the clinical picture precipitated further and the little girl first went into shock and then into irreversible cardiac arrest. In this state she arrived at the emergency room of the Gaslini hospital. Here the doctors tried for more than an hour to revive her. All useless, however, impossible to be able to regain the beat.

At that point the doctors could do nothing but ascertain the death and notify the two shocked parents of the incident. On Tuesday afternoon, the hospital had issued a press release in which some data of the story were retraced, without however specifying the causes of death.