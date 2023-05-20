Genoa – The Genoa prosecutor’s office has requested the dismissal of the death of Carlo Manca, a 48-year-old Sardinian worker crushed by a large pipe in the Sigemi mineral oil depot in San Quirico in November 2021. According to the reconstruction of the accident, the man was working on moving the pipes when one fell off the stand, running him over.

Manca, who wore the helmet, was unhooking the pipes, about 10 meters longfrom the straps after the crane had set them on the trestle, when one slipped and struck him.

From the investigations carried out by the inspectors of the Asl3 there would be no liability by the employer, the site manager or the crane operator. For this reason, the public prosecutor Arianna Ciavattini has asked for the file to be dismissed. The worker’s family members have opposed it and a discussion hearing is scheduled for the beginning of July before the judge for preliminary investigations who will have to decide whether to accept the prosecutor’s request or whether to order further investigations.