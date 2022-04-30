Tonight Samp – Genoa: challenge between the fifth from last and the penultimate. With a view of the abyss

GENOA. Unto the city with bated breath. The derby between Sampdoria and Genoa – first ever match between Giampaolo and Blessin – risks scoring a before and after. Genoa arrives with water in their throats: they can only win and continue to hope to grab a salvation that would be miraculous.

