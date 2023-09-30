Genoa – “Today the Ministry of Transport needs an operational arm: for the railways there are the FS, for air traffic there is the ENAV, for the roads there is the Anas, the ports do not have this type of central structure – he tells the Zena Fest of the League underway in Genoa the Deputy Minister of Transport, Edoardo Rixi -. Our idea of ​​port reform, the so-called Spanish model, provides this structure at a central level. Ports individually must maintain dialogue with cities and their regulatory plans. But on how to carry out interventions at country level, a general dashboard is needed, and this has not yet been done. Instead, no to the privatization of ports, because we cannot hand over our infrastructure to foreign interests.”

“As commissioner I have all the powers of the president attributed by law – he guarantees in one of the first public debates in which the commissioner of the ports of Genoa and Savona participates, Paolo Piacenza – and this guarantees a direct line with the ministry and is important, given the amount of investments underway. From the storms to the collapse of the Morandi Bridge, our structure had to change logic, we went from a regulatory and planning body to a body that started an emergency infrastructure program. This makes me think that it is important to give the Port Authority the ability to intervene, encouraging this change of mentality. So they are needed simplification tools: to speed up approvals and authorizations, and this can certainly be fixed within the reform. Furthermore, synergies between public and private are needed, there are shadows in the public-private dialogue.

I guarantee continuity to the port categories, we will bring it to completion the immense amount of investments on the table, over 3 billion. But we must close concession procedures quickly, because private individuals can only make a contribution with long-term contracts, and then manage the work and safety discussions, an issue I care a lot about: all the workers who enter the port in the many construction sites present must be able to work in complete safety.”