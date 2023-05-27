Genoa – Great success for the fifth edition of the Piero Franzosa Memorial which this year took place on the field summary of the Angelo Baiardo in via Modagiscio. And which he has seen remembered in addition to the historic Genoese lawyer who died prematurely also the judge Sergio Merlo and the lawyer Gioacchina Mormino.

Genoa: images from the “Franzosa” tournament

Deportivo Penale, the team founded by Franzosa and Merlo, triumphed in the quadrangle. The team, made up of lawyers and magistrates, was dragged along by the general of the carabinieri Massimo Milli who in the end was also named best player of the tournament. Second place for the representative of Ligurian journalists led by the deputy director of Secolo XIX Andrea Castanini who, after winning the semifinal, surrendered in the final to the robes.

Almo Costa’s former Eleven finished third, in fourth place instead a representative of the courthouse. For five-a-side football, on the other hand, Genoa triumphed in the derby over Sampdoria with the rossoblùs also winning the usual women’s challenge.

At the end of the award ceremony. With the lawyer Riccardo Lamonaca, organizer of the tournament together with Fabrizio Di Rella and Anna Cerbara, who recalled the importance of this tournament for the world of Genoese justice. The tournament also had a charitable purpose: fundraising for the association that deals with research against melanoma.