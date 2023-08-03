Genoa – «It was all an invention, I have no contact with organized crime. I made up the threats and blackmailed my acquaintance because I couldn’t bear his somewhat braggart attitudes». Maurizio Pagano, 54, an agent on duty in the personnel office of the police station, is the policeman who ended up in prison in recent weeks for extortion aggravated by the mafia method. After the interrogation in which he admitted his responsibilities, however dissociating himself from any contact with alleged bosses (previously boasted to get hold of the intimidated person, ed.) he obtained the house arrest in Genoa. He was released from prison the day before yesterday and, based on what was confirmed in judicial circles, he had to stay in the cell for a few more days because there was no availability of electronic braceletsa binding requirement according to the judge for the mitigation of his precautionary measure.

Pagano, we recall, had targeted a friend and wealthy entrepreneur who owned a company in Valpolcevera active in the environmental sector. She had told him that photos of her on social networks – Facebook in particular – in which she flaunted Rolexes, Lamborghinis and fabulous jewels, had attracted the attention of the underworld. «The Spada clan is looking for you, together with the Fiandacas they want to rob you. I stopped them for a while, but you have to get them a present. We have to give him at least 10,000 euros. And he looks, these are people who open your head … ». To make the story more believable the policeman had shown some pictures on whatsappwhich portrayed the businessman stopped in front of a car wash in the Bolzaneto area: «They are looking for you, they even followed you and sent me these photos as a warning… Look, you can’t talk to these people… they are dangerous, they can hurt your children or rape your partner”.

In reality, as Pagano himself confirmed during the hearings following his arrest, they were “inventions”, with thethe sole objective of having the ten thousand euros delivered as soon as possible.

The investigation, conducted by the anti-mafia prosecutor Federico Manotti and by the mobile squad (therefore by the colleagues of the detainee) is based in particular on some recordings secretly made by the victim, in which the policeman is heard saying the threats and to allude to an apparently “serious and immediate” danger.

The events took place on horseback between April and May. The agent was immediately suspended from service and, as soon as the penal process is concluded, the proceeding will be activated. The risk, especially in the event of a final conviction, that he will be removed from the public administration.