The return to Parma is less sweet than expected Alberto Gilardino. The first league defeat of his season comes against the ducals. A knockout that makes you think, especially for the opaque performance of Genoa who ran into a performance below expectations. «I take responsibility for this defeat – Gila began after the match – evidently I was not able to make the boys understand what kind of match we should have had». For the rossoblù coach, regardless of Parma’s performance – “one of the best of the season” according to the Gila – we need to analyze the performance of a Griffin who seemed less combative than usual. «We have done too littlein the first half we seemed a bit staid, slow, late on second balls and in duels – adds Gilardino – In the last few games, the team has always shown attention from this point of view because the requests have always been these from me. With Parma everything came a little less».

An attitude that evidently Genoa cannot afford in a league as balanced as this year’s Serie B: as soon as their guard is let down a bit they are punished. «When the team doesn’t maintain this type of level and certainty, it can get into trouble – adds Gilardino again – what I didn’t see was also the team’s reaction during the difficulties. Since I’ve been here, even under pressure, the guys have shown that they have this type of reaction and we need to find it quickly: you can run into moments like this during the race, but you need to have the right reaction. There was none with Parma».

Gilardino then goes into the details of what was missing in the away game at the Tardini and which in reality has been missing for some time at Genoa: the ability to fill the penalty area and create scoring chances. Against Parma, the Grifone didn’t make any shots on target. «We have different characteristics from the Parma players – explains the rossoblù coach – Aramu and Gudmundsson love to play the ball on their feet, so many times they come out and we find ourselves with Coda alone in the penalty area with two or three men. We have to find the right solutions starting from the next match: these are assessments that will be made in these days».

No rejection, however, for the young Matturro who made his debut from the first minute due to the double absence of Bani and Ilsanker. «I let him play right away because he has personality, courage, you can see him every day in training. Regardless of the goal situation which I’m going to review, he is a reliable player: the decision to change him at the end of the first half was only of a tactical nature, not technical ».

Gilardino is in a hurry now, he wants to put his first defeat behind him and concentrate on the future. «From tomorrow (today for the reader, ed) we will archive this match: We’ll play in 5 days and we must immediately find courage and attitude».