Bergamo – Second consecutive defeat for the Grifone. Even this time, all things considered, it wasn’t deserved, even if Atalanta were cynical and incisive in capitalizing on the few opportunities that Genoa gave them. And this time too with an arbitration case that calls into question an alleged touch and the role of VAR.

It ends two-nil for Gasperini’s team but it is too heavy a result from what we saw on the field. Gilardino’s team lacks forward finishing, especially Retegui’s offensive work. In terms of goals but also in terms of helping his teammates during the construction phase. It is no coincidence that the rossoblù team ended the last two matches without scoring. The only one to pose a threat was Gudmundsson but his curling shot, with the result 1-0 for the Dea, went off the back of the net and hit the post, with Carnesecchi beaten. And to make the evening even more bitter is the dynamic of Lookman’s goal, which unlocks the match.

The Nerazzurri striker scores from the ground after the tackle with Sabelli, Marinelli cancels for a touch of the hand. Then there is a long VAR analysis, on images that are evidently not clear enough to make the decision clear and immediate. In the end Marinelli goes to the monitor and establishes that there was no touch, decision changed and goal awarded. “I thought there was no turning back,” confides Gilardino, who was booked for protests by Marinelli before going to review the action. Everything that was seen at the Gewiss Stadium did not happen two weeks ago, during the match against Milan: there the images were not considered clear enough to change Piccinini’s decision. A situation that sparked fierce controversy, but two weeks after that match, thanks to the international break, it has still not been possible to listen to the conversation between VAR and the referee that evening at Ferraris.



Red Blue Genoa, Gilardino: “Bitter for the result, but the team gave answers today too” Carlo Gravina Sent to Bergamo October 22, 2023

The former referee Marelli, a Dazn moviolista, adds more to the episode: «There are no images that demonstrate that Lookman took it with his hand and there are no clear images that show us that he did not touch it with his hand, it is practically not clear. For this reason it had to remain the decision of the pitch, or rather that of the referee who had annulled the goal. The same principle according to which Pulisic’s goal was validated in Genoa-Milan, although there was probably a handball. The VAR must intervene if there is certainty, in this case there is not. Serious mistake that I don’t understand.” Gila closes in defense: «I prefer not to talk about the referee». And the rossoblù club, burned by the controversies of recent weeks, implements a noisy silence. In fact the anomaly is particular and represents a mockery for Genoa. How is it possible to say that Pulisic’s images were unclear and then say that Lookman’s are? The feeling is that Pulisic’s goal should have been canceled out and that Lookman’s goal was good instead. But, to quote Rocchi (post-Genoa-Milan words): «If there are no certainties, no clear images, it must remain the pitch’s decision… We treated all the episodes we had in the same way». Not last night.

Gila’s certainties at the moment are the absences of Retegui, Messias, Strootman and Jagiello. Heavy absences, especially in attack and for the experience that the Dutchman is able to give to the midfield. We return to the three-man defence, with Malinovskyi, the great former player of the match, in the role of playmaker alongside Frendrup. This time Gudmundsson isn’t all alone up front, Ekuban is there to lend him a hand. It is played in a stadium that is half a construction site but the climate is battle-like and the Grifone does not shy away. It is not the brilliant Atalanta of Gasperin’s best times, but it is a solid team, with a great physical impact and with talents on the launching pad such as De Ketelaere and Scamacca. However, the Griffin has strength and desire to fight. The result was a match with a few too many errors, initially unspectacular but which in the second half was enriched with opportunities on both sides.

Leali confirms himself as a valuable purchase by going on at least three occasions to save the result, in particular on Scamacca’s backheel. Genoa responded in the first half with two great chances that fell at the feet of Ekuban and Gudmundsson, in both cases not exploited due to poor precision. In the second half there is the Icelandic’s curling shot and then Puscas’s two-step conclusion which unloads forcefully onto Carnesecchi instead of beating him with a shot underneath, wasting the chance of a 1-1 draw. Not only that: Bani has an opportunity from the corner, with the ball blocked by Carnesecchi. Wasted draw, on the turnaround here comes the 2-0 from Ederson, one of the best of the match, on a turnover from Galdames.

Undeserved defeat, the difference in strength of the two attacks weighs heavily. And that Var without certainties